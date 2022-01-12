BUGAARDEN, BELGIUM – The Puratos Group has acquired THT, a Belgian company founded in 1991 that supplies probiotics in bulk or as finished products. The company in 2008 became the biotechnological branch of the Prayon Group, which was THT’s main shareholder before Puratos acquired it.

THT works with more than 30 probiotics strains, is active in more than 30 countries and has more than 30 finished products.

“Through the acquisition of THT, and its probiotics business, Puratos reaffirms its commitment to strongly invest in the scientific knowledge of gut health and the discovery of new powerful ingredients that improve the health and well-being of people everywhere,” said Pierre Tossut, chief executive officer of Belgium-based Puratos.

“Taste Tomorrow” research from Puratos found 72% of consumers, when interviewed, said they had an interest in probiotics that improve gut health. MBN