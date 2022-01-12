HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakehouse, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, has introduced a new dinner roll for distribution to the K-12 school foodservice market.

The 1-oz dinner roll is made with whole grain white wheat and provides 1 creditable grain per serving, according to Bimbo Bakehouse.

In addition to the dinner roll, Bimbo Bakehouse also offers Thomas’ English Muffins and ciabatta rolls as part of its K-12 portfolio.

Bimbo Bakehouse said the three products contain no trans fat or high-fructose corn syrup and are hydrogenated oil-free. MBN