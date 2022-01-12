HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is kicking off 2022 with two new versions of its Kit Kat Bar, adding to its growing lineup of Kit Kat Duos and Kit Kat Thins.

Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark chocolate combines the sweet taste of strawberry with rich dark chocolate. Available in both standard and king size, the fruit-inspired bar follows the launch of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate in 2019 and Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate in 2020.

Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut joins the existing Kit Kat Thins lineup, which slims down the classic wafer into a thinner treat. The new variety adds a hazelnut flavor to the light, crispy version of the classic candy bar, which debuted last year.

Both products are available at retailers nationwide and are permanent additions to the Kit Kat lineup.

“A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new Kit Kat flavors?” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “There's nothing more classic than Kit Kat wafers and chocolate, but Kit Kat Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut bring fresh takes.”