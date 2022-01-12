JACKSON, MICH. — LeMatic Inc. has named Teresa J. Ruder as its new senior sales executive. She will assist the sales team’s growth in the United States and strategic global markets.

Ms. Ruder joins LeMatic with 22 years of industry experience, beginning with Burford in 1999. She began at the company in sales and marketing, later advancing into managerial roles. After Burford was acquired in 2017 by Middleby Bakery, Ms. Ruder stayed on as group marketing manager.

“We are very excited to welcome Teresa on board,” said Richard Kirkland, president of LeMatic Inc. “As LeMatic continues to expand our global reach, Teresa’s role will be an additional, extraordinary asset for LeMatic. We look forward to leveraging her knowledge and relationships to serve the industry at the highest level.”

Established in 1972, LeMatic specializes in automated baking equipment. Its line of products includes slicers, packers, basket handlers and pan cleaners as well as robotics and vision systems.