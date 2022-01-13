DELFT, THE NETHERLANDS — Royal DSM on Jan. 13 unveiled a new integrated Food & Beverage operating structure designed to bring together its full range of food and beverage ingredients, expertise and science-based solutions for improving the taste and texture of food, as well as support healthier lives and a healthier planet.

The new business unifies three areas of the company’s nutrition business: Food Specialties, Hydrocolloids and part of its Nutritional Products group.

DSM said the simplified structure represents the activation of its plan first announced in September 2021 to become a fully-focused health, nutrition and bioscience company. The company has built out that plan through several recent acquisitions, including Vestkorn Milling, Tau, Norway, for $73 million, and First Choice Ingredients, Germantown, Wis., for $453 million.

“The food and beverage market is an incredibly exciting and dynamic space, so it’s a fantastic time for both the industry and DSM,” said Patrick Niels, executive vice president of Food & Beverage at DSM. “This new organization will better serve our customers by providing one-stop-shop access to our full portfolio of food and beverage solutions — unleashing our full potential and cementing our position as a powerhouse for the food and beverage industry. With DSM, our customers get more than a supplier. They get a purpose-led partner that understands their business needs and will help them innovate, improve and grow. The result? Delicious food and beverage products that are good for people and good for the planet.”