WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1.5¢ per lb in December, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 2.1¢ per lb increase in November. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, rose, increasing 0.5¢ per lb after falling 8.1¢ a month ago.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 153.2¢, down 1.5¢ per lb from November and down 0.6¢ from December 2020.

At 209.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 0.5¢ per lb from November but down 10.4¢ per lb from December 2020.

The national average price of family flour in December was 38.8¢, up 0.2¢ from November but down 6.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in December was 109.2¢ per lb, down 0.1¢ from November and down 22.1¢ from December 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 408.9¢ per lb, up 9¢ per lb from November and up 29.6¢ from December 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in December was 82¢, down 2.4¢ from November but up 3.1¢ from December 2020. MBN