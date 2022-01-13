MINNEAPOLIS — Northstar Capital announced it has stepped forward to help San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) finance its investment of Rustic Bakery, Inc. SFEP acquired a majority stake in the Petaluma, Calif.-based maker of organic and specialty foods, including crackers, crisps, cookies and biscuits, in December 2021.

Founded in 2005 by Carol LeValley and her husband Josh Harris, Rustic Bakery makes its organic, non-GMO products with locally sourced ingredients at its Petaluma production facility. The company’s products are sold in more than 5,000 stores in North America, including conventional and natural grocery, club, e-commerce, specialty and foodservice outlets. Rustic Bakery also operates four cafes in Marin, Calif.

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 150 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including health care, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. Rustic Bakery is the company’s only current food investment. MBN