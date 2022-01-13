KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co., publisher of Milling & Baking News and Baking & Snack, has launched a redesigned and expanded website tying together the company’s broad range of information products and services. The new Sosland.com features a streamlined design, improved functionality and increased resources for customers.

The revamped site offers visitors the opportunity to discover information about and access each of Sosland Publishing’s brands — including bake, Baking & Snack, Dairy Processing, Food Business News, Meat + Poultry, Milling & Baking News, Pet Food Processing, Supermarket Perimeter and World Grain. Resources about Sosland Publishing events, audiences and products also may be found on the site.

In addition, the website includes a dynamic listing of marketing opportunities customers may tap into as well as a resource hub highlighting best practices and tips for reaching and engaging with food industry professionals.

“We are proud of the depth and range of information, products and services Sosland Publishing offers the food industry,” said Meyer Sosland, chief operating officer and executive editor, Sosland Publishing. “This website represents a major step forward in our work to ensure the food industry is well informed and well connected and makes it easier than ever for our readers and advertisers to discover our brands and platforms. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, this new website strengthens our company’s position as a market leader and exemplifies our enduring commitment to the industry.”

In addition to giving visitors access to the latest editions of each Sosland Publishing Co. publication and each brand’s individual website and media kit, Sosland.com will be continuously updated with news on product launches, events and company milestones. To access the website, visit www.sosland.com.

Established in 1922, Sosland Publishing Co. today is the company food industry professionals rely upon for timely information, news and commentary. The company’s broad selection of print and digital offerings offers rich editorial content and interactive tools to support industry leaders as they make informed decisions in a rapidly changing marketplace. Tens of thousands of highly influential readers reach for the company’s publications each month, and Sosland Publishing online content generates more than 16 million page views each year.