WAUCONDA, ILL. — Synergy Flavors, Inc., a supplier of flavors, extracts and essences for the global food and beverage industries, has expanded its R&D laboratories and tasting spaces at its headquarters in Wauconda.

As part of the expansion, Synergy has increased workspace across its three applications facilities, including the establishment of a new nutrition laboratory and the expansion and relocation of a beverage applications facility.

The company also has added a new beverage thermal processing pilot plant, a new flavor creation laboratory, significantly expanded analytical chemistry and sensory facilities, a new flavor research and technology laboratory and expanded conference rooms and tasting table area.

“We are excited about the new additions to our research and development space at Synergy and look forward to continuously investing in our R&D facility to better serve our customers and employees alike,” said Mike Brown, vice president of research, development and innovation at Synergy Flavors. “We look forward to working side-by-side with our customers in this inviting new space.”

Synergy Flavors is part of Ireland-based Carbery Group, an international food ingredients and cheese company. It offers a range of flavor and taste solutions in natural, artificial and organic designations. The company has multiple locations in the United States as well as production, research and development and technical facilities in Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. The company

acquired Innova Flavors, a supplier of savory flavors and ingredients, from Griffith Foods Worldwide.