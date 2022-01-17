WILMINGTON, NC. — Scoular announced it has shipped its first container of soybeans out of its new export facility at the Port of Wilmington in North Carolina.

Scoular said the facility will serve as a new market for locally grown soybeans and allow the company to supply more grains and oilseeds to its customers in Asia.

Scoular first announced plans to develop the agricultural transload facility in partnership with the North Carolina State Ports Authority in January 2021. At that time, the company said it would develop a transload operation on the Port of Wilmington’s General Cargo Terminal. The facility will be used to transfer bulk agricultural products to containers for export on ocean-going vessels. MBN