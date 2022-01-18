EAGLE, IDAHO — Steven J. Younes has been named chief human resources officer at Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources and employment law to the company, which supplies frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. He most recently was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Loews Hotels & Co., a luxury hospitality company, where he led talent and people strategies.

Prior to joining Loews, Mr. Younes was senior vice president of human resources for Ascension, a not-for-profit health care company. He also held legal and human resources roles at tobacco company Altria and the law firm Epstein Becker & Green.