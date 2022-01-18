PETACH-TIKVA, ISRAEL – Kelly Thompson, who has held executive roles at Continental Mills, Inc., Dean Foods and Kraft Foods, has been named senior vice president, head of North America for DouxMatok, an Israeli-based global food technology company that focuses on sugar reduction. She will integrate consumer insight and her background in research and development to establish scalable solutions for customers.

Ms. Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in research and development. She joins DouxMatok from Continental Mills, Inc., where she was senior vice president of research and development/quality. She was executive vice president of research and development at Dean Foods and senior vice president of Kraft Foods. Ms. Thompson created and sold a startup company, Freshbite.com, which specialized in online recipe and meal preparation. MBN