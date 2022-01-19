PHILADELPHIA – E-commerce platform Gopuff is introducing Basically, a private label line of beverages and snacks. Bottled water is the first product marketed under the Basically banner, but Gopuff will be introducing Basically, Amazing, a sub-brand of snacks later this year.

The snack line will include pretzels, nuts, trail mix, popcorn and snack mix.

“After over eight years of delivering instant needs, we truly understand what our loyal customers look for in everyday essentials — insights that have enabled us to create product lines designed specifically for them,” said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. “Gopuff has always been about fulfilling the evolving needs of the modern consumer, instantly and seamlessly. Basically is a byproduct of that, and another example of how we are uniquely positioned to show up for our customers.”

Gopuff Kitchen is another private label line owned and operated by the company. It was introduced in July 2021 and includes prepared foods and beverages.