WASHINGTON — Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture has hired Scott Herndon as the organization’s new president, effective Jan. 24. Mr. Herndon is currently vice president and general counsel of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association (ASGA).

As president of Field to Market, Mr. Herndon will support the association’s diverse membership and board of directors in implementing a newly refreshed three-year strategic plan, aimed at advancing collective action across the industry to support both farmers and the value chain in transitioning to more sustainable agriculture practices. Field to Market is comprised of more than 140 members representing all facets of the US agricultural supply chain, including ADM, Ardent Mills, Bunge, Cargill, General Mills, Mondelez and PepsiCo.

Mr. Herndon has been vice president and general counsel of the ASGA since 2017. In his role he has overseen the association’s sustainability and regulatory initiatives, including biotechnology, pest management and crop insurance. Most recently, he represented the ASGA at the industry coalition the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, serving as co-chair of the Soil Health Committee.

Earlier in his career he was director of global government and public policy at S&P Global. He also served as general counsel and counsel to chairman Steve Scalise of Louisiana at the House Republican Study Committee and was a law clerk.

“Scott’s extensive experience in building impactful coalitions alongside growers and the value chain will position our membership for success as we enter a critical period for our industry to accelerate our collective sustainability progress,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, chair of Field to Market. MBN