NEW YORK — DouxMatok and Blommer Chocolate Co. have entered a commercial partnership to produce and sell a portfolio of chocolate products with less sugar. The companies initially will launch a chocolate-flavored chip with sugar reduced by 50%. The chip will have fewer calories and more fiber when compared to traditional full-sugar chocolate chips. It will be available to Blommer customers in North America.

Israeli-based DouxMatok offers Incredo sugar, which allows for up to 50% sugar reduction by enhancing the perception of sweetness. Formulators may reduce sugar without compromising on taste, texture or sweetness, according to DouxMatok.

“We’ve been working to provide a reduced-sugar chocolate offering for a long time, and when we began working with Incredo sugar, we knew it would be successful,” said David Meggs, chief operating officer at Blommer Chocolate Co., Chicago. “Until now, we’ve only been able to offer full-sugar or zero-sugar products, without a sufficient offering for sugar-reduced chocolate that meets our high taste and sweetness expectations.”

Incredo sugar is cane sugar that is structured differently and delivered to the taste receptors more efficiently. The partnership should bring new product opportunities in categories like confectionery, baking and dairy, said Ari Melamud, chief executive officer of DouxMatok.

“Empowering delicious taste and enhanced nutrition while simultaneously improving the health and well-being of consumers globally is an ambitious goal, but as we hit these milestones in leadership in the sugar reduction space, it will catapult the industry into the next phase of food revolution,” he said. MBN