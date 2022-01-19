BOSTON — Investment firm Gordon Brothers has partnered with New Mill Capital to acquire a newly constructed bakery and muffin plant, formerly owned by Muffin Mam Inc., for online auction.

The 100,000-square-foot bakery includes more than 700 machinery and equipment assets for purchase, including:

2019 Henry Group indirect gas fired tunnel oven

Two 2018 G&F ambient spiral coolers and a 2009 G&F ambient spiral cooler

Nineteen Baxter rack ovens

Four 2019 Unifiller cake decorating lines

Two automatic lines

Two manual lines with individual Unifiller decorating equipment

More than 40 Unifiller depositors and hopper toppers, cake and muffin depositing lines

2020 Oakes 60” 75 HP slurry skid with holding tank

2019 Oakes high shear aerator system

2020 FoodTools cake slabbing line and ultrasonic slicers

Five 2019 VMI planetary mixers

2019 packaging equipment and all plant support

Muffins, cakes and other bulk ingredient inventory will also be available.

The auction will be held exclusively online with bidding opening Feb. 2 and closing Feb. 9. Inspections are available by appointment.

“This bakery is practically new, and most of the assets were purchased between 2018 and 2020,” said Michael Guelfo, commercial and industrial director, Gordon Brothers. “Given the continuing equipment supply chain issues and growing lead times, we’re seeing a heavy interest in the assets.”

Those interested in the auction can register here.