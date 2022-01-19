BOSTON — Investment firm Gordon Brothers has partnered with New Mill Capital to acquire a newly constructed bakery and muffin plant, formerly owned by Muffin Mam Inc., for online auction.
The 100,000-square-foot bakery includes more than 700 machinery and equipment assets for purchase, including:
- 2019 Henry Group indirect gas fired tunnel oven
- Two 2018 G&F ambient spiral coolers and a 2009 G&F ambient spiral cooler
- Nineteen Baxter rack ovens
- Four 2019 Unifiller cake decorating lines
- Two automatic lines
- Two manual lines with individual Unifiller decorating equipment
- More than 40 Unifiller depositors and hopper toppers, cake and muffin depositing lines
- 2020 Oakes 60” 75 HP slurry skid with holding tank
- 2019 Oakes high shear aerator system
- 2020 FoodTools cake slabbing line and ultrasonic slicers
- Five 2019 VMI planetary mixers
- 2019 packaging equipment and all plant support
Muffins, cakes and other bulk ingredient inventory will also be available.
The auction will be held exclusively online with bidding opening Feb. 2 and closing Feb. 9. Inspections are available by appointment.
“This bakery is practically new, and most of the assets were purchased between 2018 and 2020,” said Michael Guelfo, commercial and industrial director, Gordon Brothers. “Given the continuing equipment supply chain issues and growing lead times, we’re seeing a heavy interest in the assets.”
Those interested in the auction can register here.