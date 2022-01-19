BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has added to its Special K portfolio with the launch of a brown sugar cinnamon variety of the ready-to-eat cereal.

The new variety provides 100% of the daily value of 10 vitamins and minerals: zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin E, iron, thiamine, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, niacin and folate. The cereal also contains 16 grams of whole grain per serving. By comparison, regular Special K cereal generally contains about 10% to 20% of the daily value of the same 10 vitamins and minerals.

The cereal has a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 12.5-oz box and $5.29 for an 18.3-oz box. MBN