DENVER — Opopop, which debuted last year with the launch of Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels, is expanding with the introduction of Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. The new reusable silicone microwave popping bowl contains 40 grams of popcorn and is available in four flavors: salty caramel, Like Buddahh, vanilla vanilla and lightly salted.

“Pop Cups were born to make snacking more interactive, delicious and desirable, and we believe we have done just that,” said Sarah McDowell, president of Opopop.

Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups may be purchased online at opopop.com for $19.99 per four-pack of 12 pop cups or for $29.99 for a Discovery Kit, which includes a four-pack and an Opopop Popper.

Investors in Opopop include Valor Siren Ventures; Peter Rahal, founder of RXBAR and Litani Ventures; and Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto. MBN