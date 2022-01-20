TORONTO — Two US food companies, McCormick & Co. at No. 14 and Campbell Soup Co. at No. 89, made the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index released Jan. 9. Toronto-based Corporate Knights, which includes a magazine and a research division, assessed 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues across 23 performance indicators, including carbon productivity and racial and gender diversity.

Vestas Wind Systems, a wind turbine manufacturer based in Denmark, ranked No. 1. Chr. Hansen, another company based in Denmark, came in at No. 2 and made the top 100 for the fifth straight year.

“Zooming in on Chr. Hansen, it is noteworthy that the year’s score improvements are broadly anchored across all ESG (environmental, social and governance) areas — from clean revenue, a classic Chr. Hansen stronghold, to ESG pay link, safety and diversity — and that is a testimony to the hard work done across the entire organization,” said Mauricio Graber, chief executive officer of Chr. Hansen.

McCormick & Co., Hunt Valley, Md., ranked highest among all food products companies.

“On behalf of our 14,000 employees around the world, I am truly honored to make this prestigious list for the sixth consecutive year,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO of McCormick & Co. “This recognition underscores our continued commitment to purpose-led performance and doing what's right for people, the communities where we live, work and source and the planet we all share.”

Campbell Soup Co., Camden, NJ, performed well in the areas of “clean” revenue, employee safety, employee benefits, and executive and board diversity.

“This recognition is a testament to our more than 14,000 employees and the care they show each day for one another and for our customers, consumers, communities and the planet,” said Stewart Lindsey, vice president, corporate responsibility and sustainability.