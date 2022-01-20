BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is taking its Cheez-It crackers a new direction with the launch of Cheez-It Puff’d, a product the company describes as “cheesy, airy and puffy.”

Cheez-It Puff’d are available in three varieties: double cheese, white cheddar and Scorchin’ hot cheddar.

“Our Cheez-It original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. “We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff’d delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy.”