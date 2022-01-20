NEW YORK — Frank Clyburn, currently executive vice president and president of human health for Merck & Co. (Merck), has been named chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors for IFF, effective Feb. 14. He will succeed Andreas Fibig, who is retiring.

The New York-based company also is separating the roles of chairman and CEO. Dale Morrison, a director, on Feb. 14 will become non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

“Frank is the best executive to lead IFF into its next chapter at the pace we need,” Mr. Morrison said. “His strong operating experience plus his hands-on approach and customer-centric perspective will accelerate the execution of IFF’s strategic and operating priorities.”

Mr. Clyburn served on the board of directors of DuPont from June 1, 2019, to Jan. 20, 2022, which makes him familiar with the merger between IFF and DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences business that was completed in 2021.

“Frank joins IFF at a time when there are significant value creation opportunities ahead of us,” said Ed Breen, a director for IFF. “We are confident in his ability to unlock profitable growth, capture synergies, maximize the N&B integration and optimize IFF’s portfolio to deliver strong value for shareholders.”

Mr. Clyburn has profit-and-loss responsibility for nearly 90% of Merck’s $48 billion business. He joined the company in 2008, leading its Biologics business. He also was president of the Primary Care and Women’s Health businesses, president of the Global Oncology business, and chief commercial officer. Before joining Merck, he was vice president of the Oncology and Internal Medicine business units at Sanofi Aventis.

Mr. Clyburn received a bachelor of arts degree from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., and a master of business administration degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz.

“This is an iconic company and industry leader with tremendous opportunity to deliver outstanding customer experience and long-term, sustainable growth,” Mr. Clyburn said of IFF. “The purpose and vision of IFF is very closely linked with accelerating global trends of nutrition, wellness and sustainability, which means that together, colleagues around the world can deliver significant value for both customers and shareholders.”