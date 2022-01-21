CHICAGO — Hometown Food Co., which owns the rights to Pillsbury’s shelf-stable baking products, is expanding the Funfetti flavor to include a line of donut mixes.

The baking brand has announced the upcoming debut of its Funfetti Cake Donut Mixes in three flavors: Unicorn pink vanilla, chocolate cake and cake.

The donuts can be baked, pan fried or air fried.

Each Funfetti donut mix box makes 12 large donuts or 36 donut holes containing candy bits. A classic glaze also is included to top things off, by just adding milk.

The mix is selectively on-shelf now but will be available nationwide on Feb. 1.

The Funfetti line was introduced in 1989, and over the past 32 years has expanded to include frostings, cake mixes, brownie mixes, pancake and waffle mixes, and cereal.