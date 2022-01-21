FRANKENMUTH, MICH. — The Michigan AgriBusiness Association and The Nature Conservancy recently recognized Lisa Woodke of Star of the West Milling Co. with the 2021 Conservation Excellence AgriBusiness Award. The award recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements in conservation.

Ms. Woodke joined Star of the West in 2019 as sustainability director. During her two-plus years with the company she has led several projects, including the installation of solar panels at the company’s Richville, Mich., location; the addition of a pollinator strip at the company’s Emmett, Mich., location; the launch of Airly carbon crackers and the Frankenmuth goat riverbank project.

She also has received her Sustainability Specialty designation after receiving her Certified Crop Adviser certificate for the state of Michigan.

“Star of the West is happy to have Lisa on board to lead us in the ever-changing world of sustainability, and we are proud she has been recognized for her work in this area,” said Jim Howe, president and chief executive officer of Star of the West Milling. “We hired her to focus on wheat and helping to establish our sustainability story with growers and our food customers. That has blossomed into many different projects and areas, and most recently a partnership with TNC regarding sustainable wheat in the Saginaw Bay area.” MBN