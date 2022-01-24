PITTSBURGH – The Kraft Heinz Co. has named Andre Maciel as global chief financial officer. He will succeed Paulo Basillo, who is stepping down on March 2.

Yang Xu has been named global head of corporate development for the company. Both will report to Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer.

Mr. Maciel has been with the company since 2013 in such roles as vice president of global financial planning and analysis and managing director of continental Europe.

“Andre’s combination of business and finance experience makes him a trusted leader,” Mr. Patricio said. “His most recent work on digital transformation sets the foundation for our company’s future. I look forward to his partnership in building on our momentum and continuing our focus on long-term profitable growth.”

Ms. Xu is currently global head of treasury and M&A for the company. She has been with the company since 2018 and is based in Amsterdam.

Mr. Basilio has been with Kraft Heinz since 2013. In addition to serving as CFO he also has been president of the company’s US zone.

“I look back over these years in amazement on everything that the company has been able to accomplish,” Mr. Patricio said. “Paulo has been a critical part of our success. He executed an ambitious acquisitions and divestitures strategy and debt reduction plan. He drove the development of the company’s five-year strategic plan. He oversaw our return to sustained organic net sales and profitability growth and the strengthening of our internal controls. I could go on and on.”

Mr. Basilio will remain with Kraft Heinz as a strategic adviser through August 2022, according to the company.