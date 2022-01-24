ST. LOUIS — 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a unit of Post Holdings, Inc., celebrated the opening of a new 250,000-square-foot plant in Hazelwood, Mo., on Jan. 20.

8th Avenue had announced in mid-December that it would be relocating its fruit and nut manufacturing plant from Burnaby, BC, to Hazelwood. The plant will prep and package snack nuts, trail mix and dried fruit for retail, foodservice and ingredient customers.

The company said it is now seeking to fill the 300 positions to operate the plant.

The shift of operations from Canada to Missouri continues a series of transitions for 8th Avenue. In June 2020 the company moved its headquarters to St. Louis from Minneapolis. The company operates nine plants in North America with approximately 2,000 employees.