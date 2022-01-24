LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., is adding three new offerings to its Pebbles cereal lineup.

Created for on-the-go snacking, Pebbles Shake Ups! combine several Post cereals and come in two varieties. Cocoa Explosion is a mix of cocoa Pebbles, chocolate Honeycomb cereal and marshmallow bits that contains 100 calories and 13 grams of total sugars per serving. Sweet & Salty is a mashup of birthday cake Pebbles, Waffle Crisp cereal and salted pretzel bits that contains 110 calories and 9 grams of total sugars per serving.

The Shake Up! format gives consumers a new way to enjoy Pebbles cereals in a crunchable, snackable pack, said Elle Weisenberger, brand manager at Post Consumer Brands.

“Cereal has gone beyond the breakfast table and people are looking for even more ways to satisfy their Pebbles cravings,” she said.

Also launching from Post is Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles, which adds cocoa marshmallows to the chocolatey crispy rice cereal. The new breakfast offering contains 160 calories and 170 grams of total sugars per serving.

Pebbles Shake Ups! and Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles are available in select grocery retailers beginning this month.