NEW YORK — Kelly Solomon has been named global chief marketing officer at Kind Healthy Snacks.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the better-for-you snack maker, having previously focused on omnichannel retail in the beauty, electronics and luxury chocolate industries. She most recently was senior vice president of consumer marketing for Mac Cosmetics at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., where she led the brand’s global marketing strategy. Before that she was head of digital marketing, e-commerce and business operations at Samsung and president of multichannel and e-commerce for L'Oréal’s consumer products division. She also was a digital marketing manager at Godiva Chocolatier.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Emory University.

As global CMO of Kind Healthy Snacks, Ms. Solomon will be tasked with expanding the brand’s purpose and revenues through marketing research and strategic planning. She will report directly to Russell Stokes, chief executive officer of Kind North America.

“Kelly is joining us at an exciting time for the company as over the past year Kind has focused on innovation to meet the growing consumer demand for better-for-you options across categories and dayparts,” Mr. Stokes said. “As we continue to grow and enter new markets, Kelly will play a critical role in supporting these efforts and bringing our brand to life.”