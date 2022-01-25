TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group has opened a 21,500-square-foot facility at its Jeddah operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The plant is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region and will be used to produce sustainable food ingredients for distribution across the Middle East.

Kerry said it employs 130 at the plant.

“Today’s consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry,” said Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer of Kerry Group. “The opening of our new facility at our Jeddah site is part of our commitment to continuing to grow our presence across the Middle East where we have invested over €80 million since 2018. Our continued growth and investment reflect the growing number of consumers in the region who are adopting a more proactive approach to their health and well-being and want to be able to consume food and beverage products that support their goals while also being respectful of our environment. This new facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and is one of the most modern and efficient in the world offering top-in-class sustainable nutrition technology platforms, laboratories equipped with unique testing capabilities while also being sustainable.” MBN