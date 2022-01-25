The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) has postponed its Exhibitor Briefing until May 5 due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to the increase in omicron cases across the country and uncertainty around travel, we’ve determined it is necessary to postpone the briefing,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE 2022 chair and Formost Fuji president.

The agenda times for the briefing have not changed. For those who can no longer attend in person, recordings of the sessions will be available on IBIE’s website.

Those who registered for the original date received an email from IBIE confirming their registration for the new dates. New attendees must register through the form on the website. Information on hotel rates and room block booking will be announced as soon as available.

There are no changes for IBIE 2022, which remains scheduled for Sept. 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Thank you for understanding and adapting plans to ensure the well-being, health and safety of all involved in our events,” Mr. Gunnell said. “Nothing can ever replace the power of in-person meetings and events. We believe that a small pivot today will help us all succeed throughout the year.”