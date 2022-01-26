HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (BBU) has joined the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Green Power Partnership, a voluntary program with more than 1,700 partner organizations that encourages companies to use green power to reduce the environmental impacts associated with conventional electricity use.

BBU said it uses nearly 418 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100% of the company’s electricity use. BBU is 41st on the EPA’s National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership.

“As the largest commercial bakery in the US, we know how important it is to be a leader in sustainability practices,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of operations at BBU. “We are proud and honored to join the EPA’s Green Power Partnership as we work to further reduce our organization’s emissions footprint.”

BBU’s parent company, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, in 2018 signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Chicago-based Invenergy, an independent renewable energy company. As part of the agreement, Grupo Bimbo receives 100 megawatts of wind energy as well as social and economic benefits related to Invenergy’s Santa Rita East wind farm in Texas. Grupo Bimbo said its offtake from the wind farm is equal to 100% of the energy used in the company’s operations and helps offset approximately 260,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

In addition to being a Green Power Partner, BBU has been recognized as an EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year for four consecutive years. In 2021 the company received the Sustained Excellence award. The award recognizes BBU for its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry. MBN