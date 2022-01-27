HOLLAND, MICH. — Family-owned ice cream maker Hudsonville Ice Cream is partnering with Chattanooga, Tenn.-based McKee Foods Corp. to roll out a line of ice cream flavors featuring the latter’s Little Debbie brand snack cakes.

The snack cakes-inspired ice cream will be available in seven new flavors:

• Oatmeal Crème Pies: Vanilla crème ice cream with soft oatmeal cookies and a hint of molasses.

• Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

• Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

• Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.

• Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

• Swiss Rolls: Chocolate cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.

• Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolate waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

The new ice creams will be available at Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1 at a suggested retail price of $2.50 for a pint.

Hudsonville Ice Cream and McKee Foods partnered late last year on Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.