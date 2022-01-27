CHICAGO — Mars Wrigley has announced plans to shutter a nearly 100-year-old chocolate plant in Chicago. Production at the facility will be phased out over the next two years, the company said.

Approximately 280 employees will be affected by the closing of the plant, which makes M&M’s, Twix, Snickers, Milky Way and Skittles candies.

“The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site,” the company said. “As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our associates were informed of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the US over the next two years.”