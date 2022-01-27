KANSAS CITY — Grain-based foods manufacturers are turning to nostalgia and familiarity to attract consumers fatigued by the opaque nature of the ongoing pandemic. The reliable comfort of childhood baked foods such as Funfetti cake, Cheez-Its and Oreos have been reintroduced in the forms of donuts, puffed crackers and cake, respectively. Meanwhile, Goldfish crackers have been enlarged for adult-sized snacking and Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies have been shrunk down for on-the-go convenience. Explore the new foods slideshow to see more twists on the classics.