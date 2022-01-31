CHICAGO — YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson has launched Feastables, a new snack brand rooted in “gamified experiences.”

The first product in the line is the MrBeast Bar, which takes its name from Mr. Donaldson’s nickname, MrBeast. The new gluten-free chocolate bars are available in three flavors: original chocolate, almond chocolate and quinoa crunch chocolate.

To promote the brand, Feastables will seek to engage with consumers through sweepstakes, games and YouTube videos. Among the instant win prizes Feastables plans to give away are a Tesla, Sea Doos, Super 73 Electric Bikes, Artesian Builds gaming computers, a lifetime of chocolate from Gopuff, cash prices and MrBeast merchandise.

MrBeast bars are available on www.feastables.com at a suggested retail price of $2.98 for individual bars or $49.99 for bundles. Individual bars also are available at www.walmart.com.

While Mr. Donaldson is Feastables founder and “creative visionary,” the company’s strategy is being led by Jim Murray as chief executive officer. Prior to joining Feastables, Mr. Murray was with RXBAR, where he was president and chief financial officer. Earlier, he spent nearly four years at PepsiCo, Inc. in senior management roles.