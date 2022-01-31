It's the perfect time for some out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to innovation. How can we make our products more convenient for consumers? What type of inspired product formats can satiate consumers’ demands for specific health benefits? How can we continue innovating when collaborating with our colleagues is more difficult than usual? From bakery mixes to energy products for esports, it’s time to get creative. These are all questions that we’ve been working to answer, not just throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but also throughout our entire time in the food and beverage industry. Check out our latest white paper for product development, R&D support, and marketing insights!
23
Feb
2022
