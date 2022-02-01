NEW YORK — Belgian Boys, a maker of indulgent European treats, is adding brioche French toast to its lineup of breakfast offerings.

Featuring fluffy brioche bread with a touch of sugar, the French toast may be popped in the toaster or pan-fried on the stove, according to the company. It is made with non-GMO ingredients and is free from palm oil, artificial flavors and preservatives.

“Our brioche French toast takes what used to be a messy, time-intensive weekend pleasure and turns it into a quick and easy any-day breakfast,” said Anouck Gotlib, chief executive officer of Belgian Boys.

Founded in 2015, Belgian Boys offers a range of breakfast items, including crepes, Belgian waffles and bite-size pancakes, as well as stroopwafels, cookies and desserts.

The new brioche French toast will launch exclusively at more than 600 Target stores this month before expanding to additional retailers this summer. It will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per four-slice box, or for a promotional price of $3.99 at Target for the month of February.