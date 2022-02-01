RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIF. – The high-intensity sweetener brazzein will be commercially available from Sweegen under the Ultratia brand in February, giving food and beverage companies another way to reduce sugar in their products. Zero-calorie brazzein is 500 to 2,000 times sweetener than regular sugar. It has little to no bitter aftertaste and helps reduce sweet linger, according to the Rancho Santa Margarita-based company.
Found sparingly in nature, brazzein derives from the West African climbing plant’s fruit, oubli. Sweegen uses a proprietary precision fermentation process to scale brazzein sustainably. Sweegen is pursuing a range of global regulatory approvals for brazzein.