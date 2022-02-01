SISTERS, ORE. — Jason Vieth has been named president, chief executive officer and director of Laird Superfood, Inc., a maker of plant-based snacks, drink mixes, coffee, creamers and more.

He most recently was executive vice president of Sovos Brands, parent company of Noosa yogurt, Rao’s Homemade sauces, Michael Angelo’s frozen entrees and Birch Benders baking mixes, where he managed the breakfast and snack group. Before that he was CEO of Mother Beverage. He also spent nearly a decade at WhiteWave Foods Co., where he was senior vice president and general manager for the company’s yogurt business.

Mr. Veith succeeds Paul Hodge Jr., the founding CEO of Laird Superfood, who is stepping down after six years at the company’s helm.

“Paul Hodge … built a remarkable brand and platform, and Jason’s strong operational background, experience with plant-based beverages and strategic mindset make him the ideal candidate to lead Laird Superfood and make it a nationally recognized brand,” said Geoffrey Barker, chair of the board of directors at Laird Superfood. “His breadth of experience and impressive track record of leading high-growth CPG brands, particularly in the wholesale channel, will be a powerful accelerant to our digitally native brand.”