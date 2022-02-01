MILWAUKEE — Good Source Foods is expanding its snacks line with the addition of a proprietary blend of ancient grains and high cocoa mass chocolate infused with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

The new line includes three flavors: Quinoa Crunch, Hemp Hearts and Simply Seeds.

Quinoa Crunch contains 2 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar and 120 calories per serving. The snack is a mixture of dark chocolate, sorghum flour, rice flour, whole oat flour, quinoa flour, dried blueberries, flaxseed oil and olive oil.

Hemp Hearts contains 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar and 130 calories per serving. The snack is a mixture of dark chocolate, sorghum flour, rice flour, whole oat flour, quinoa flour, shelled hemp seeds, dried cranberries, flaxseed oil and olive oil.

Simply Seeds contains 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 4 grams of sugar and 150 calories per serving. The snack is a mixture of dark chocolate, sorghum flour, rice flour, whole oat flour, quinoa flour, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed oil and olive oil.

The snacks are non-GMO, gluten-free and fair trade.

Good Source Foods debuted

with the launch of a line of chocolate clusters, each designed to deliver functional benefits during different parts of the day.