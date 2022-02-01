ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. is giving customers a new way to order food and avoid lines or shared devices with the debut of Contactless Dine-In.

A new feature in the Panera Mobile App, Contactless Dine-In allows customers to order on their own devices for plated dine-in service. Once alerted by text or email, customers will be able to pick up their meal at the Panera pick-up counter.

The new service joins Panera’s other ordering options, including Curbside, Drive-Thru, Rapid Pick-Up and Delivery.

“Panera is constantly innovating our technology to respond to the ever-shifting needs of our guests, and Contactless Dine-In is a great example; in fact, we sped up the national rollout to provide a solution for today’s guest concerns,” said George Hanson, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Panera Bread. “Now, guests can avoid lines or shared devices and simply order from a quiet corner of the bakery-cafe. With options like Curbside, RPU, Drive-Thru and now Contactless Dine-In, our guests can order in a way that best suits their needs.”

Panera has been on a mission to ramp up its tech-enabled convenience. In November, Panera opened its first bakery-cafe featuring a

in Ballwin, Mo. Features include new drive-thru and digital ordering options.