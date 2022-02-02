SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Kellogg Co. subsidiary Bear Naked, a granola brand that specializes in Non-GMO Project verified products, launched its new line of Crunchy Bites Feb. 1. The Crunchy Bites come in honey oat and chocolate chip flavors and are available in 6.2-oz bags. They are joining the Bear Naked Chewy Bites, which come in dark chocolate sea salt and peanut butter and honey flavors, to broaden the granola brand’s all-day snack appeal. The Crunchy Bites contain fair trade chocolate chips, clean label ingredients and 3 grams of plant-based proteins per serving.

“Consumers asked, and we delivered — Bear Naked Crunchy Bites satisfy their taste for something new, exciting, and different than what's been stocked in the granola aisle,” said Sean Silk, brand marketing lead at Bear Naked.

Crunchy Bites bags are made with polyethylene (PE) film, which can be recycled at participating stores.