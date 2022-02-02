BEDFORD, PA. — The Organic Snack Co. (TOSC), a privately-held food manufacturer and exclusive producer of Kate’s Real Food, has acquired 82 acres of land in Bedford, Pa., in anticipation of future expansion later this year. The land acquisition was made by TOSC’s owner, Bruce Thaler, through the development entity BT Snacks II.

TOSC said the acquisition of the land will allow Mr. Thaler to expand the company’s operations as well as begin the construction of additional manufacturing and warehousing space, with a total build-out of up to 750,000 square feet. TOSC said it expects to invest more than $75 million and create more than 500 jobs as part of the project.

“The acquisition of this land is an incredibly exciting moment in time for The Organic Snack Co. and for the Bedford community,” said Mark Thaler, chief executive officer of TOSC. “There has been an increasing demand from consumers for quality, organic snack offerings made with clean ingredients, and this monumental expansion effort for our company will be key in keeping up with that demand.”

Formerly known as Tram Bar Co-Packing, LLC, The Organic Snack Co. partnered with Kate’s Real Food in 2019 to build a 20,000-square-foot facility in Bedford that allowed Kate’s to increase production from 1 million bars to 12 million bars per year. The expansion was completed in the summer of 2020. Today, TOSC is the exclusive producer of Kate’s Real Food energy bars and bites.