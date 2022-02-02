AUSTIN, TEXAS — Allison Schulder has joined dessert bakery chain Sprinkles as chief financial officer.

Ms. Schulder joins Sprinkles from True Food Kitchen, where she had been CFO since October 2016. Earlier, she spent more than 10 years at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in a variety of finance roles. Ms. Schulder also has experience at American Express Co., Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Ernst & Young.

She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University at Albany – State University of New York and is a certified public accountant.

“(Ms. Schulder) is a strategic leader who has a proven track record of leading the financial operations at premium consumer brands and transitioning them to stand-alone growth companies,” said Dan Mesches, president and chief executive officer of Sprinkles. “Sprinkles is headed for monumental growth in the next five years. We are confident Allison is the perfect CFO to guide our expansion plan across new and innovative product lines as well as traditional and non-traditional bakery locations, domestically and internationally, ensuring that Sprinkles continues to be best-in-brand.”

Established in 2005 by Candace Nelson as “the world’s first cupcake bakery,” Sprinkles has grown to 24 locations throughout the United States, in addition to many more Cupcake ATMs. In March 2012, Sprinkles provided a new innovation in the baking world with its ATM vending system dispensed cupcakes (boxed and selling for $4 apiece), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Last year, Sprinkles moved into the confectionery with the launch of chocolate bars based on popular cupcake flavors.