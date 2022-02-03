RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers, a subsidiary of Kemeda USA, Inc., is expanding to include sweet snacks with the launch of Mary’s Gone Kookies — graham-style snacking cookies. The “Kookies” will be available later this quarter in honey, chocolate and cinnamon flavors.

The 5-oz boxes initially will launch at Sprouts stores and will be available at other retailers shortly thereafter, according to the company.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and provide consumers with a delicious, better-for-you snack that satisfies their sweet craving,” said Jason Galante, vice president of sales at Mary’s Gone Crackers. “These are products that can be enjoyed by consumers of any age. The three flavors were inspired by a favorite childhood treat and dessert ingredient. Our products are pure, delicious and ethically sourced.”

Like other Mary’s Gone Crackers products, the Kookies are organic, gluten-free and made using non-GMO ingredients. The company sources its honey from GloryBee, a business focused on sustainable bee-keeping practices, and a portion of all Kookie sales will be donated to support their SAVE the BEE mission.