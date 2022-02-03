ARLINGTON, VA. — The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has named John Hewitt vice president of packaging sustainability. In his new role, Mr. Hewitt will oversee packaging sustainability efforts from advocacy and education to marketplace solutions.

Mr. Hewitt most recently was senior director of state affairs at the CBA, where he supported the consumer packaged goods industry in navigating legislative and regulatory policies in the states. Prior to joining the CBA he served as both special counsel to the secretary and general counsel for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. He also worked at the California Farm Bureau, where he played a key role in developing strategic water quality initiatives, including managing activities with local and state regulators as well as litigation development.

“John’s expertise across state and federal policy issues will add tremendous value to our sustainability efforts,” said Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive officer of the CBA. “I am pleased that we will have a strong leader to guide the industry forward on critical issues, particularly on recycling policy.”