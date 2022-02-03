PRISOVICE, CZECH REPUBLIC — The Puratos Group has acquired Profimix, a Prisovice-based supplier of improvers, bakery mixes and confectionery items for the Czech market.

Founded in 2007 by Marek Vasa, Profimix employs 20 and has sales of approximately €4 million ($4.5 million), primarily through its Pekaruv Mlyn brand. The company has an organic certified production manufacturing unit and specializes in flour parameters knowledge and analysis.

“The acquisition of Profimix will allow us to offer customers greater flexibility, services, speed in innovation, and access to healthier products,” said Tomas Novak, general manager of Puratos Czech Republic.

The acquisition comes just a few months after Puratos

Schobbers, a Venlo, The Netherlands-based supplier of seeds for the baking industry.