LONDON — Increasing the fiber content of everyday baked foods, dairy products, soups, smoothies and dressings could enable 50% more adults in the United Kingdom to get the daily recommended amount of fiber in their diet and lower their risk of heart disease and diabetes, according to a new study from Tate & Lyle PLC.

In a peer reviewed health and nutrition data modeling study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, scientists from Tate & Lyle, working with data analytics company Crème Global, found reformulating everyday foods with added fiber could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes for 72% of adults in the United Kingdom. Boosting fiber content in everyday foods also could double the number of children meeting their fiber intake recommendation and help 6% of adults lose weight, according to the study.

Adults in the United Kingdom consume 19 grams of fiber per day on average, compared to the recommended 30 grams, with just 9% currently meeting their daily target, the study found.

“Most people understand that eating fiber helps keep bowel function regular, but fewer understand that getting the right amount of fiber in your diet is highly beneficial for wider health and well-being, including cardiovascular, immunity, skin, brain and gut health,” said Kavita Karnik, global head of nutrition and regulatory affairs at Tate & Lyle and a co-author of the health and nutrition data modeling study. “For most people, it is difficult to get enough fiber into their diet without exceeding their recommended calorie intake. This is where fiber fortification could play a highly beneficial role to public health.”

Tate & Lyle recently signed up to the United Kingdom’s Food and Drink Federation’s Action on Fibre initiative, which aims to help consumers bridge the gap between fiber intake and dietary recommendations. The company offers a range of soluble fiber solutions for a variety of food and beverage applications.