NEW YORK — cocojune, maker of organic cultured yogurt, is launching a new line of plant-based overnight oats, featuring steel cut oats, probiotics and the company’s dairy-free yogurt.

The new product contains about 180 calories in a 5.3-oz serving with no refined sugars, and will be gluten-free, kosher and vegan.

The overnight oats are available in four flavors: vanilla bean, mixed berry, dark chocolate and banana cinnamon, and are packaged in a paper-like cup. Texture-wise, the oats are like a “hybrid between rice-pudding and yogurt,” according to the company. The company’s products are currently only available through Imperfect Foods, but it has plans to expand its list of retailers.