GROOT-BIJGAARDEN, BELGIUM — The Puratos Group has debuted a new brand identity featuring a new logo, colors and tagline, “Food innovation for good.”

Puratos said the new tagline encapsulates its ambition to continue and further increase its positive global impact.

The new logo still includes Puratos’ familiar unicorn, but the unicorn now faces forward. The logo also now is red, which the company said represents its “passion, commitment and determination.” The logo previously featured a gold unicorn with the company’s name in maroon above the tagline “Reliable partners in innovation.”

“Our new identity underlines our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, partners and consumers, and to further accelerating the growth of our business and our customers’,” said Sophie Blum, chief marketing officer. “As the implementation of our new identity begins, our worldwide community of modern marketers will leverage data, digital and artificial intelligence tools and techniques to engage and support our customers, helping them successfully stay ahead of the curve by collaboratively creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.”

Ms. Blum said Puratos’ efforts to create positive global change are far reaching.

“Sustainable entrepreneurship has been high on our agenda for many years,” she said. “We believe that, as a responsible food business, it is important to deliver life-changing social contributions wherever we operate. We already have a range of initiatives in place to support this. Our Bakery Schools provide youngsters with quality education and create the skills needed within the industry, while our Cacao-Trace program is helping cocoa farmers worldwide increase their income, thanks to the production of superior-tasting chocolate through the mastering of the fermentation process. These are just two examples of how we are fulfilling our deep-rooted ambitions to implement and adhere to a sustainable, respectful and balanced operating model and we will continue working toward this in 2022 and beyond.”

Puratos late last month

plans to open a new baking school in Pennsauken, NJ, its first location in the United States.