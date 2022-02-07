MINNEAPOLIS — Fifty-five percent of respondents in Cargill’s global FATitudes survey released Feb. 3 said they would be more likely to purchase a packaged food item if it included a sustainability claim, which was up 4 percentage points from the last survey in 2019.

The most recent survey for the first time asked respondents what sustainability claim they looked for. Sustainably sourced and conservation of natural resources were the most popular claims, ranking ahead of fair trade, reduced packaging and fair/living wages.

The survey was conducted last summer and included 6,000 primary grocery shoppers in 11 countries.

In the United States, 37% indicated they were more likely to purchase packaged food with a sustainability claim, which marked a 6-point increase from 2019. The percentages were higher in Brazil, 74% and a 13-point increase, India, 67% and an 11-point increase, Mexico, 66% and a 13-point increase, and the United Kingdom, 51% and an 8-point increase. The other countries were Australia, China, France, Germany, the Philippines and Russia.

“Our latest findings clearly demonstrate that messages surrounding sustainability are having an impact on consumers,” said Nese Tagma, managing director of strategy and innovation for Cargill’s global edible oils business. “Insights like these help guide our consumer-focused approach to innovation, enabling us to partner with customers to co-create new products and solutions that reflect current consumer trends and ingredient preferences.”